Nonprofit Gather RI set to launch in June

PROVIDENCE – A new local nonprofit that will offer women and gender-expansive people space to connect with others across multiple industries and age demographics will launch in June.
Furthermore, the organization has tapped the recent director of Brown University’s John Hay Library as its inaugural executive director.
Gather RI is launching this summer because it felt community space for gender-expansive people and women to meet and express themselves was lacking in the state, organization executive director Amanda E. Strauss told Providence Business News on Tuesday. The nonprofit will serve those in need across the state.

AMANDA E. STRAUSS has been named Gather RI's inaugural executive director.
Strauss said Gather RI will offer a speaker series open to the public, a biographical library, a portrait gallery and accessible gathering space for people to meet with peers and mentors. She said when women and gender-expansive people can get together for purposes beyond networking – and learn from one another – then “a collective, civic and professional momentum” can be built.
“It could be networking in a professional sense, but it may be thinking about wanting to be involved in civics or personal development,” Strauss said. “We’re looking to break down silos that exist and a sense of isolation to provide that haven [for others] and build a community.”
Gather RI says Strauss in her time leading Brown’s John Hay Library, she has helped bring in almost $2 million in grants to support programs and projects at the library. Previously, she was a member of leadership team at Harvard University’s Library on the History of Women in America, the organization says.
Strauss says there will be three staffers leading Gather RI when it opens in June. The organization’s inaugural board of directors, to be led by 189 Development LLC Director Anne Holland, consists of:
- Marisa Albanese, Rhode Island Energy external affairs manager emerita
- Marcela Betancur, Latino Policy Institute executive director
- Dana Borelli-Murray, Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England CEO
- Touba Ghadessi, Rhode Island School of Design Provost
- Sara Gilkenson, R.I. Supreme Court diversity director
- Felicia Salinas Moniz, Brown University Sarah Doyle Center for Women & Gender director
Gather RI is also currently constructing its new home, as well. The nonprofit will occupy renovated space at 189 Broadway on the city’s west end.
The organization says the $3.5 million project, which began back in August, is converting the one-story building that formerly housed Tally’s – a religious supply shop – to a two-floor structure. Strauss says the organization’s portrait gallery and library will be housed in the building’s first floor, with the meeting space being on the second floor.

A RENDERING shows Gather RI's new office at 189 Broadway in Providence.
CBH Architect LLC is the design consultant for the project, the organization says.
Strauss also said a “founding [financial] gift” from local donors and additional fundraising by the organization will support Gather RI’s operations. Strauss declined to offer specifics on how much the founding gift is, saying the donors wish to keep such details anonymous.
When Gather RI launches, the organization will have its first portrait show installed and the first 2,500 volumes will be placed in the library, Strauss said. The library will eventually have 6,000 volumes.
Gather RI will also launch its membership program, Strauss said, as well as having “peer circles, mentoring program and a donation-based snack bar.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.