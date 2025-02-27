NARRAGANSETT – A new owner is at the helm of The Narragansett Sailing and Boating School who plans to stay on the business’s current course. Philippe Perut, a native of France, who’s lived in the Ocean State for more than two decades and has 43 years of sailing and boating experience, purchased the school from

"She did a fantastic job, and that's the reason I don’t have to change anything," said Perut who has been handling operations and the school's social media pages since December. "We were already very well known locally, in New England, New York and beyond. Her leadership has fostered an incredible community."

Philippe Perut, a native of France, who's lived in the Ocean State for more than two decades and has 43 years of sailing and boating experience, purchased the school from Mary Goff for an undisclosed amount, according to an announcement on Feb. 25. Goff, who launched the school in 2009, fielded several offers. However, Perut said that she wanted to sell the business to someone who was passionate about sailing like himself. Perut already wanted to start a sailing and boating school when the opportunity to purchase Narragansett presented itself last year. He said the school was so well-run that there isn't much, if anything, for him to change.Perut said the school maintains a pool of 15-20 instructors that teach sailing and boating, with six boats in two locations in Warwick and Barrington. He says that the school's diesel engine course has been by far the most popular, with classes being filled to capacity to the point where he is adding dates to accommodate. Perut said the only new plans for the school at the moment involve expanding the diesel engine class times and hiring a social media intern for this upcoming summer season. Otherwise, operational aspects like branding and course-framework will remain untouched. The Narragansett Sailing and Boating School also offers sailing and navigation courses, as well as practical marine training, sailmaking and more. Classes are offered to beginners who have never stepped foot on a boat before, all the way to advanced sailors looking to learn complex offshore navigation. All courses offered by the school are American Sailing Association-certified, meaning graduates of their programs can rent or charter a boat anywhere in the world, while also receiving lower premiums for insuring a seacraft, Perut said.