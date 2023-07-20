New tenants moving into Barrington Shopping Center

BARRINGTON – Two new tenants are coming to the Barrington Shopping Center, and a popular coffee shop is relocating to a new storefront within the retail center, according to the company that owns and operates the center.

The Providence-based Paolino Properties LP recently announced that real estate firm Compass Inc. is moving into the Paolino-owned commercial property, located at 184 County Road off Route 114 in the town.

The New York City-based Compass, which acquired Rhode Island’s Lila Delman realty in early 2021, recently announced that it planned to open a new Barrington office, after it had launched a Providence office earlier this year.

Ivy Rehab, a chain of more than 500 physical therapy clinics across the country, is also moving into a storefront at the Barrington Shopping Center, according to Paolino Properties.

And fast-food coffee shop Starbucks is relocating from its current shop within Barrington Shopping Center to an anchor position within the facility. The new Starbucks will include a drive-thru window and outdoor seating, according to Paolino Properties.

Construction is “currently underway” to customize the retail space for each of these tenants, according to Paolino Properties. But no move-in or grand opening dates have been announced by Paolino or the tenants.

“As a beloved destination in Rhode Island’s East Bay community, our family’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences at the Barrington Shopping Center remains strong and has transcended generations,” said Joseph R. Paolino Jr., CEO and managing partner of Paolino Properties. “We look forward to the positive impact these developments will have on our open-air center and the entire community.”

The Barrington Shopping Center is among 40 properties managed by Paolino Properties, spanning a total of nearly 3 million square feet, including retail, commercial and residential properties, according to the company.

The open-air shopping center, originally built in the 1960s, contains several buildings on County Road spanning 105,000 square feet, according to Paolino Properties.

The shopping center includes Talbots women’s clothing, Shaw’s supermarket, CVS, Loft, Supercuts and other stores, with at least 7,000 square feet of retail space still available, according to the Paolino Properties website.

