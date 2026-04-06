New York real estate firm acquires Organogenesis property for $68M

By
-
A NEW YORK-based real estate company, has acquired the 100 Technology Way property in Smithfield. / COURTESY THE DAVIS COS.

SMITHFIELD – Lightstone, a New York-based real estate company, has acquired the 100 Technology Way property that is currently being leased by regenerative medicine company Organogenesis Holdings Inc. for $68 million. Previous property owner The Davis Cos. purchased the property in 2023 for $18.5 million, a fraction of its most recent price tag. Organogensis signed

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Safeguarding the Procurement Process: Oversight, Controls, and Internal Audit’s Impact

Vendor management and procurement integrity are among the most critical and vulnerable functions within the…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display