Newly constructed Middletown home sells for $3.24M

MIDDLETOWN – A newly constructed 5,800-square-foot conventional-style home recently sold for $3.24 million, according to public records.

The 15 Lewis Drive home, built in 2024, contains six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The property comes with 1.87 acres of land.

The 2½-story home, which is located on a cul-de-sac, features hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings, according to an online Zillow listing for the property.

The home is located in the Paradise Valley subdivision, close to Aquidneck Island, according to the Zillow listing.

The home features a 600-square-foot wooden deck, with two sets of stairs on opposite ends of the deck leading down to the backyard, according to the Zillow listing.

The property also features a stone pathway leading from the driveway to two different sets of front doors, along with a large stone chimney for the home’s gas fireplace.

The home’s finished basement level is pre-plumbed for a kitchenette or wet bar, the Zillow listing states.

The home was most recently valued by Middletown assessors as being worth $1.62 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued at $422,200.

The seller was represented by Dominique Frazier, of Hogan Associates/Christie’s International Real Estate. The buyer was represented by Nicole Parente, of Edge Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Springtide Building and Services LLC, a limited liability company. It was purchased by Kevin and Lauren Brayton, of Somers, Conn., according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.