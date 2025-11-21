Newport Cannabis turns over green leaf

Without ever closing its predecessor’s doors, the launch of Newport Cannabis Co. was immediately resonating with the local community, sparking more than enthusiasm on Aquidneck Island since its launch in July. With new ownership stepping in to revive the former Greenleaf Compassion Center and changing more than the outside sign, the group aims to blunt the traffic of cannabis customers who have become used to continuing north down Route 24 and crossing the border for cheaper products. “We have seen an outpouring of support and well wishes from the community on the improvements we have made,” said Newport Cannabis founder and owner Octavius Prince. “When our staff tells us there are customers returning to the store they haven’t seen in years, it lets us know we are headed in the right direction.” The dispensary is benefitting from the success of its parent company, Hangar 420, doing business as Ocean State Controlled Botanicals LLC, which was Rhode Island’s top cannabis cultivator in 2023 and 2024. Newport Cannabis General Manager Carter Brague says the business has doubled the number of visitors since its grand opening, “with figures continuing to escalate each week.” Brague acknowledged that having one of the newest and largest grow operations in the state has allowed Newport Cannabis to grow the amount of high-quality cannabis needed to not only compete with the market in Massachusetts but to surpass it. Known for emphasizing high-quality and locally sourced cannabis products at competitive prices, the brand intends to reverse the tide on the oversaturated Massachusetts market. As for the lost revenue due to customers opting for Massachusetts cannabis, estimates can be hard to pinpoint, but Prince believes it has been “substantial.” “Our goal has been to get the superior and cleaner products closer to the Massachusetts level of pricing, while allowing Rhode Island dollars to be kept in state,” Prince said. And implementing its statewide delivery service allows the company to cater to every single potential customer in Rhode Island, no matter where they are in the state, or more importantly, what types of cannabis products they prefer in the ever-progressing industry. Looking ahead, Newport Cannabis plans to capitalize on its early achievements by innovating with new product lines and bringing new customers into the fold. And keep an eye out for the Newport Cannabis Co. app, ready to be downloaded through the Apple and Google App stores in early December 2025. “There are still too many Rhode Islanders crossing the border into Massachusetts,” Prince said. “And too many Rhode Islanders unaware they can have weed delivered right to their door, hotel, or even the restaurant where they are dining.” While many businesspeople harp on location, gimmicks or lower prices, Brague said the strategy of connecting with the local community has been one immovable cornerstone of Newport Cannabis Co.’s success, partnering with entities such as the Potter League Animal Shelter, Aquidneck Island Land Trust, the Jane Pickens Theatre, and the Newport Festivals Foundation. “We truly believe connecting with your community in an authentic way is foundational to any business success,” Brague said.Octavius PrinceCannabis dispensary1637 West Main Road, Portsmouth402025WND