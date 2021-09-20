Newport Hospital announces new head of Total Joint Program

NEWPORT – Newport Hospital has appointed Dr. Valentin Antoci as medical director of its total joint program for hip, knee and shoulder replacements.

Antoci, an orthopedic surgeon, brings deep clinical and research experience to the role.

He has spent years in the operating room at both Newport Hospital and The Miriam Hospital, is an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and is the director of outpatient adult reconstruction at University Orthopedics.

“This is a wonderful development for Newport Hospital. We are proud to have such a highly skilled and experienced surgeon take the helm of our Total Joint Program. Dr. Antoci will not only continue the program’s excellence but push it to even greater heights,” said Crista F. Durand, president of Newport Hospital.

A prolific researcher and lecturer, Antoci has written books, more than a dozen book chapters and many journal articles. He is also a familiar face at national and international medical meetings, where he has given more than 100 presentations. In addition, Antoci has been associate editor of the Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma and served as a reviewer for various journals.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be part of the Newport Hospital team,” Antoci said. “I appreciate the very high level of care at Newport, the operating room efficiency, and the kindness and empathy of the nurses on the hospital floor. More importantly, I appreciate the local patient population and the people of Aquidneck Island.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.