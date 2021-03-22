Newport sees brighter summer with large-scale events returning

NEWPORT – During the state’s March 18 COVID-19 press conference, R.I. Commerce Corp. Secretary Stefan Pryor opened the door for large-scale events to occur this summer in the state after being prohibited last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Daniel J. McKee further emphasized that point by saying that there will be music in Newport this summer, signaling the return of both the Newport Folk and Jazz festivals.

But for the City by the Sea, it isn’t just welcoming back world-renowned musicians and music lovers to Fort Adams State Park that brings music to the city’s ears. It’s a sign that Newport will be, for the most part, on an economic rebound after a difficult summer in 2020.

Discover Newport CEO and President Evan Smith told Providence Business News that the city’s economy, which is supported by three key elements – large events, weddings, and conferences and group meetings – took a significant blow last summer. Total revenue between all three sectors, including weddings in which it is a $50 million-per-year industry in the city, was down 45% in 2020 compared to 2019, Smith said.

Additionally, lodging in a city that has high-end waterfront hotels was down approximately 25%, Smith said, and attractions, such as visits to the city’s prominent mansions on Bellevue Avenue, were down about 80% in the summer of 2020.

Smith said event planners in the city have been monitoring the COVID-19 data from the state for months and have been “cautiously optimistic” that the city’s event schedule will remain on track for event licenses to be issued in the third quarter. Now, with vaccines being rolled out to the public and the prospects of large-scale events returning to fruition in Rhode Island, consumer confidence could start to increase and lead to more people traveling to the city for summer experiences.

“We were very worried that things would get postponed further. But the fact that they’re staying on target to move in the third quarter is extremely exciting for every here in the hospitality industry,” Smith said. “Regardless of the reason people are traveling again, just getting people mobile again and getting people traveling again is going to have sweeping effects on our economy.”

Smith also said increased tourism for larger events will have a trickle down effect on the local restaurants and shops in the city, which were also severely hampered by a lack of tourists in Newport due to the pandemic.

However, Smith said the city’s economy won’t turn back to completely normal this summer. He expects that the city’s events revenue will still be down compared to 2019, but at about 15% to 20%, and predicts that 2022 will see Newport’s economy return to pre-pandemic levels.

“Each consecutive month, our expectation is you’ll see single-digit growth in travel-related revenues as each month brings growth in the consumer confidence index,” Smith said. “It will be a year and a quarter of severe damage to the industry, but you’re going to see week over week, month over month, quarter over quarter improvements of the stats.”

The events, themselves, will have a different feel. Smith said the events will operate this summer at lower attendance levels and all operating in a hybrid fashion. For example, the city’s first large event of the summer, The Preservation Society of Newport County’s “Back in Bloom” flower show at Rosecliff, set for June 18-20, will have about 2,000 attendees per day for the three-day event along with virtual workshops, lectures and demonstrations for approximately 70,000 followers.

In an emailed statement, Newport Festivals Foundation Executive Director Jay Sweet said the foundation is thrilled to be bringing music artists back to Fort Adams State Park for the Folk and Jazz festivals, although the festivals “won’t look exactly the same.” Sweet also said the foundation is working with the state and local health officials to ensure that what’s presented to the public “is a benchmark for safety and transparency through the protocols and communications.”

Questions about what the foundation’s early plans are as to what the festivals will look like this summer were not immediately answered, although the statement said more details will be shared “very soon.”

The Hall of Fame Open, hosted by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, is scheduled for July 11-18 and was also canceled last summer due to the pandemic. It is also unclear how that event will be held. Tournament Director Brewer Rowe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Down the line, Newport is also looking ahead of two mega events, one of which was canceled last summer. The city is expected to again be a stopover host for The Ocean Race in 2023 and the United States Golf Association’s U.S. Senior Open will be played at Newport Country Club in 2024 after its 2020 cancellation, Smith said.

As for the 2021 summer, the city is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and the other side of the health crisis.

“We’re just excited to seeing people getting back to their dreams and aspirations of traveling again, and enjoying the simple pleasures of travel,” Smith said. “Every has been cooped up for over a year and it’s been a tough year. The excitement is so euphoric to start seeing people traveling again.”

