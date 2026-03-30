Ninth annual R.I. Trans Health Conference to take place May 30

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island College will host the 9th annual Rhode Island Trans Health Conference on May 30, with registration currently open.

The conference, which centers on improving the health and overall well-being of the transgender and gender diverse community, offers two tracks: a Provider Track for health care professionals, and a Community Track for trans and gender diverse people and their loved ones.

Provider registration fees range from $75-$250 for up to 4.5 continuing education credits. Doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses and licensed mental health care providers are all eligible for credits.

Other health care providers, including public health and community health workers, along with medical and behavioral health students and trainees can register without obtaining continuing education credits.

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Both tracks will feature breakout sessions, a keynote speaker, an end of day “town hall,” and lunch with refreshments throughout the day.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested can learn more and register at queerri.com/rithc.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.