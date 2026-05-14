North Kingstown RelaDyne workers join Teamsters union

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WORKERS at a North Kingstown RelaDyne Transportation location — previously the locally-owned Ocean State Oil — have formed a union under Teamsters Local 251. / COURTESY TEAMSTERS LOCAL 251

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A group of workers at Rhode Island’s RelaDyne Transportation location – previously the locally-owned Ocean State Oil – have formed a union under Teamsters Local 251. A group of 33 drivers, warehouse workers, equipment supervisors, dispatchers, maintenance technicians and control specialists voted to join the International Brotherhood of Teamsters following what union

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