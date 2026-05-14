North Kingstown RelaDyne workers join Teamsters union

Teamsters

Teamsters

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A group of workers at Rhode Island's RelaDyne Transportation location – previously the locally-owned Ocean State Oil – have formed a union under Teamsters Local 251. A group of 33 drivers, warehouse workers, equipment supervisors, dispatchers, maintenance technicians and control specialists voted to join the International Brotherhood of Teamsters following what union leadership describes as "aggressive union-busting efforts" by RelaDyne. The employees organized in order to secure higher wages, better benefits and a stronger voice, the Teamsters union said in an announcement on Wednesday. "We're proud to welcome these determined new members to the. Our organizing team knocked it out of the park," said Matt Taibi, secretary-treasurer of Local 251 andeastern region international vice president. "They stood together, stayed strong, and won the representation they deserve." Texas-based RelaDyne announced that it acquired Ocean State Oil last September. The North Kingstown business opened in 1973, offering products and services including lubricants, technical training and equipment programs to customers in the automotive, commercial and industrial sectors. RelaDyne describes itself as serving these same industries as the largest lubricant distributor in the U.S., and as a market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid and industrial reliability services. The company, founded in 2010, has more than 190 locations. In February, workers at a Chicago RelaDyne location also voted to join the Teamsters union. As in North Kingstown, unionized workers described intense resistance from RelaDyne. RelaDyne did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. "Workers in the tankhaul industry want to join the Teamsters because we get things done," said Juan Campos, director of the Teamsters Tankhaul Division. "This is yet another RelaDyne group to have organized this year, and we’re going to continue building strength throughout this company and the industry." Local Teamsters member Bill Sweeney, a driver of 40 years with Ocean State Oil and RelaDyne, said that the North Kingstown workers will now continue into negotiations with the Texas-based company. “I’m proud to be a Teamster," Sweeney said. "I got goosebumps as soon as I heard we won our election. But the job isn’t done yet. We’re ready to get to the bargaining table and determined to win a strong first contract." Teamsters Local 251 represents more than 6,200 workers across a diverse range of industries in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.