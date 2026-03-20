Northeast Transportation Services to leave Pawtucket, lay off 52 people in May

Updated at 12:25 p.m.

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NORTHEAST TRANSPORTTION SERVICES LLC has filed notice with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training that it plans to layoff of 52 workers. The company later confirmed it will close its Pawtucket location when its current contract with DHL Express ends on May 9.

PROVIDENCE – South-Carolina-based Northeast Transportation Services LLC will cease its Pawtucket operations after its current contract expires on May 9. On March 19 the third-party contractor, which employs drivers for DHL Express, filed the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training that it plans to lay off 52 workers. Ron

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