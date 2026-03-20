Northeast Transportation Services to leave Pawtucket, lay off 52 people in May
Updated at 12:25 p.m.
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Updated at 12:25 p.m.
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Members of Local 251 who are direct employees of DHL Express will not be impacted by the layoffs at Northeast Transportation.
“The goals of Teamsters Local 251 is for our members at NTS to get hired at Ocean State Cartage and for the contractual terms to resume there,” said Taibi. “We'll see how that proceeds.”
(UPDATE: Adds Ocean State Cartage taking over cartage services for DHL Express in 9th paragraph, comments from Taibi in 11th and 12th paragraphs.)Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.