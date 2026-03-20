Northeast Transportation Services to leave Pawtucket, lay off 52 people in May

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PROVIDENCE – South-Carolina-based Northeast Transportation Services LLC will cease its Pawtucket operations after its current contract expires on May 9. On March 19 the third-party contractor, which employs drivers for DHL Express, filed the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training that it plans to lay off 52 workers. Ron

PROVIDENCE – South-Carolina-based Northeast Transportation Services LLC will cease its Pawtucket operations after its current contract expires on May 9. On March 19 the third-party contractor, which employs drivers for DHL Express, filed the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training that it plans to lay off 52 workers. Ron Lydick, owner of Northeast Transportation, confirmed on Friday plans to close its Pawtucket location. The company file a similar WARN notice in 2023, but remained a contractor for DHL Express after reaching a labor agreement with Teamsters Union Local 251. That contract was set to be in place through March 31, 2028. About 65 workers went on strike in June 2022 but returned to work almost seven months later. Asked if there was any possibly the latest notice could be rescinded as well, Lydick said that “While there are never any absolutes, I am 99.9% sure we are heading out the door." Lydick said the company will continue “full on” until May 9. “We lost the contract with our customer,” he said. “So we will be wrapping up operations…They terminated the relationship.” Matt Taibi on Friday said Ocean State Cartage will be will begin performing cartage services for DHL Express in May and that the March 19 WARN Notice is unconnected to the current agreement or the “long labor dispute." “The issues are not related, as we understand them,” he added.

Members of Local 251 who are direct employees of DHL Express will not be impacted by the layoffs at Northeast Transportation.

“The goals of Teamsters Local 251 is for our members at NTS to get hired at Ocean State Cartage and for the contractual terms to resume there,” said Taibi. “We'll see how that proceeds.”

(UPDATE: Adds Ocean State Cartage taking over cartage services for DHL Express in 9th paragraph, comments from Taibi in 11th and 12th paragraphs.)