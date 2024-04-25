Newport expects to see more cruise ships this season

ACCORDING TO THE 2024 cruise ship schedule released Thursday by Discover Newport, the number of ships scheduled to arrive in Newport will eclipse 2023/COURTESY THE NEWPORT HARBOR RESORT

NEWPORT – City officials expect to see more cruise ships and passengers this season than it did in 2023, according to the 2024 schedule released by Discover Newport Thursday. The city’s tourism department expects 63 cruise ships to arrive in Newport Harbor’s Perrotti Park this season, eclipsing the the 53 vessels that arrived in 2023.

