PROVIDENCE – A nursing assistant has been placed on a two-year probation after the R.I. Department of Health found she was arrested for trespassing and had an “inappropriate personal” relationship with a patient. The ruling on Oct. 18 comes after Melissa Cordeiro was put on an “active probation” in August 2023 and RIDOH suspended her

The ruling on Oct. 18 comes after Melissa Cordeiro was put on an "active probation" in August 2023 and RIDOH suspended her license a year later.

Cordeiro, who worked for the home health care service Nursing Placement in Pawtucket, had been assigned to work as a nursing assistant at the home of a patient, identified in RIDOH documents as “K.R.” between October and December 2022. During that time Cordeiro fraudulently reported that she had worked in the patient’s home but instead was living there and had sent text messages about having a romantic relationship with the patient.

Cordeiro was then put on "active probation" where she could only be employed at a hospital or nursing period and not an agency that offers home care.

From fall 2022 through July 2023, Cordeiro was working as a nursing assistant where a patient identified as “A.G.” was living. It was not clear in RIDOH documents whether “K.R.” and “A.G.” were the same patient.

Before A.G. was discharged, RIDOH documents show Cordeiro established an “inappropriate personal relationship” with the patient.

Between August 2023 and 2024, After A.G was discharged Cordeiro helped the patient with “activities of daily living” while they lived in a private South Kingstown home and stayed at Cordeiro’s apartment in Woonsocket. During this time Cordeiro took A.G. to appointments and repeatedly accepted restaurant meals and gifts from A.G.

A relative of A.G.’s who had ownership rights to the property had the South Kingstown police issue a not trespassing order to Cordeiro on May 26. But on June 7 the police were called to Cordeiro’s apartment for a wellness check on A.G. and took the patient to a hospital facility.

The police came back on Aug. 24 after getting reports of Cordeiro “being emotionally abusive” to A.G. at the patient’s home. Cordeiro was arrested and charged with willful trespass. Later that day, police got another call that Cordeiro had gone back to A.G.’s home and was trying to coerce the patient into her car. The police found A.G. in Cordeiro’s car and arrested Cordeiro for willful trespass.

Cordeiro entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor charges of willful trespass. A 4th Division District Court judge ordered Cordeiro to pay $96.75 in court fees, not to trespass and to stay out of legal trouble for six months or be found in violation.

RIDOH noted in documents that the public health, safety and welfare “imperatively requires emergency action.”

Stephanie Ryan, director of operations for Nursing Placement said Cordeiro was not working for the agency when RIDOH suspended her license as she was let go “a long time ago.” Ryan did not specify when Cordeiro was let go or if it was related to the probation. Nursing Placement has complied with regulators throughout the process Ryan said.

Neither Cordeiro or her attorney could be reached for comment Monday.