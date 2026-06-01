OHIC report finds gaps in primary care access, spending in R.I.

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A NEW REPORT by the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner found that Rhode Island faces uneven primary care access, with provider shortages, preventive care gaps, and a 300-clinician shortfall.

PROVIDENCE – Access to primary care in Rhode Island remains uneven and strained, with provider shortages and gaps in preventive care persisting across the system amid an estimated shortfall of about 300 primary care clinicians needed to meet demand, according to a new report from the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner. The report,

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