Omni Search Labs Launches Search-First Squarespace Web Development for Rhode Island Businesses

East Providence, R.I. (July 14, 2026) — Omni Search Labs, an East Providence search and AI optimization studio, today announced the launch of Squarespace web development led by a three-person team of senior specialists — each an independent business owner with decades of experience — built around a methodology where search and AI visibility inform the build from day one, working in lockstep with design.

“Three experienced professionals, all decorated in our own right, all business owners ourselves, working on small business websites — that’s rare,” said founder Christopher Sheehy. “We built this service to fix that.”

Sheehy, a 5x business owner, has led SEO strategy since 1997 and worked in AI optimization since 2018, before ChatGPT made AI mainstream. He has worked hands-on with Squarespace since 2009 and was an early Circle member following the program’s 2016 launch, first through his former agency, Sidewalk Branding Co., with OSL holding Squarespace Circle Partner status.

Rather than hire junior staff, Sheehy called two local Squarespace developers he’s known for years who match his own caliber of experience and business ownership — senior specialists who run their own companies and collaborate with OSL as peers.

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At most web firms, SEO stops at updating meta tags, submitting a sitemap to Google Search Console, and installing a plugin with generic, default schema. That is the norm, and it is not enough to be found. Omni Search Labs reverses the sequence: search leads the build, with architecture, schema, content, and AI citability considered from the first wireframe — the foundation of the studio’s Search Everywhere Optimization (SEvO) methodology.

Based on nearly three decades of reviewing web proposals, Sheehy estimates many businesses spend roughly $2,400 a year keeping a WordPress site updated — money that generates no new leads. Squarespace eliminates that overhead, what Sheehy calls the “WordPress Tax.” Clients can redirect that budget into growth actions like photography, video, branding, and paid search, delivered by the same team that built the site.

Omni Search Labs is a small studio of three with 80 years of combined experience in SEO, AI optimization, web development, and branding. All three are small-business owner serving companies with fewer than 200 employees, working with clients from discovery through launch, and after.

“This is a different way to think about the level of expertise for small businesses,” Sheehy said. “That’s what this Dream Team is built to do.”

About Omni Search Labs

Omni Search Labs is a Squarespace web design and search and AI optimization studio in East Providence, R.I., serving small businesses across Rhode Island and southeastern MA. The team brings 80 years of combined experience in SEO, AI optimization, web design, and branding, and builds exclusively. Learn more at omnisearchlabs.com.

Media Contact: Christopher Sheehy, Founding Principal, Omni Search Labs

https://omnisearchlabs.com/services-squarespace-web-design-rhode-island