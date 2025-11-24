One Neighborhood Builders lays off entire Central Providence Unidos staff

By
-
THE ENTIRE staff of the Central Providence Unidos organization will be laid off Wednesday, according to a statement by its executive committee.

PROVIDENCE – The entire staff of the Central Providence Unidos organization will be laid off Wednesday, according to a statement by its executive committee. A total of seven employees, including five from CPU and two other One Neighborhood Builders staff, were given a week’s notice on Nov. 19. They were told by One Neighborhood Builders

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The Benefits and Risks of Implementing AI in Employee Benefit Plans

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how technology is integrated into retirement plans and is helping…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR