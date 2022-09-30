Organizations honored for growth, innovation at PBN’s Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies ceremony

PROVIDENCE – A financial institution, a construction management company, an addiction recovery organization and an insurance agency were recognized Thursday as the top earners in Providence Business News 2022 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program.

About 225 people attended Thursday’s ceremony held at the Graduate Providence. The 2022 program honored 30 total companies and organizations based on their revenue growth over a three-year period between 2019 and 2021, and for their innovative products and initiatives to potentially help their industries for the future.

Westerly-based Lathrop Insurance Agency Inc. had the highest revenue growth in the $250,000 to $5 million category at 164.2%. Adcare Rhode Island Inc. in North Kingstown had a 71.4% revenue growth from 2019 to 2021 in the $5 million to $25 million category. Middletown-based J2 Construct Inc. – a repeat winner from last year’s program – had a revenue growth of 109.5% in the $25 million to $75 million. BayCoast Bank in Swansea had the top revenue growth in the $75 million and over category at 30.2%.

Each company and organization will be profiled in a special section that will be published Friday as part of the Sept. 30-Oct. 13 print edition of PBN.

The 2022 Fastest Growing Companies, listed in order of revenue growth percentage in groups based on 2021 revenue, are:

$250,000 to $5 million

Lathrop Insurance Agency Inc.

Integrated Media Group

Thompson Insurance Group

O’Neill Consulting Group Inc.

IT Support RI

$5 million to $25 million

Adcare Rhode Island Inc.

Available Staffing Network LLC

Pranzi Catering and Events Inc.

Catalano Construction Inc.

Brave River Solutions Inc.

$25 million to $75 million

J2 Construct Inc.

Acertitude Inc.

John Matouk & Co.

Purvis Systems Inc.

Greenwood Credit Union

$75 million and above

BayCoast Bank

SEACORP LLC

Blount Fine Foods Corp.

Lafrance Hospitality Corp.

Charcuterie Artisans

The 2022 Innovation winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:

Architecture, Construction & Engineering : Gilbane Inc.

: Gilbane Inc. Energy & The Environment : E2SOL LLC

: E2SOL LLC Food, Beverage & Agriculture : Blount Fine Foods Corp.

: Blount Fine Foods Corp. Government : R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority

: R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority Health & Wellness : First Circle Inc. (Chewsi RI)

: First Circle Inc. (Chewsi RI) Innovative Collaboration : Rhode Island CEO Council

: Rhode Island CEO Council Manufacturing : U.S. Extruders Inc.

: U.S. Extruders Inc. Nonprofit : DESIGNxRI

: DESIGNxRI Technology: FlorLink Inc., Flux Marine Ltd. and NVTS Night Vision Technology Solutions Inc.

CBIZ & MHM was the presenting sponsor for the 2022 PBN Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program. Cox Business and Gallo|Thomas Insurance were the partner sponsors.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.