Organizations honored for growth, innovation at PBN’s Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies ceremony

PROVIDENCE – A financial institution, a construction management company, an addiction recovery organization and an insurance agency were recognized Thursday as the top earners in Providence Business News 2022 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program.
About 225 people attended Thursday’s ceremony held at the Graduate Providence. The 2022 program honored 30 total companies and organizations based on their revenue growth over a three-year period between 2019 and 2021, and for their innovative products and initiatives to potentially help their industries for the future.
Westerly-based Lathrop Insurance Agency Inc. had the highest revenue growth in the $250,000 to $5 million category at 164.2%. Adcare Rhode Island Inc. in North Kingstown had a 71.4% revenue growth from 2019 to 2021 in the $5 million to $25 million category. Middletown-based J2 Construct Inc. – a repeat winner from last year’s program – had a revenue growth of 109.5% in the $25 million to $75 million. BayCoast Bank in Swansea had the top revenue growth in the $75 million and over category at 30.2%.
Each company and organization will be profiled in a special section that will be published Friday as part of the Sept. 30-Oct. 13 print edition of PBN.
The 2022 Fastest Growing Companies, listed in order of revenue growth percentage in groups based on 2021 revenue, are:
$250,000 to $5 million
- Lathrop Insurance Agency Inc.
- Integrated Media Group
- Thompson Insurance Group
- O’Neill Consulting Group Inc.
- IT Support RI
$5 million to $25 million
- Adcare Rhode Island Inc.
- Available Staffing Network LLC
- Pranzi Catering and Events Inc.
- Catalano Construction Inc.
- Brave River Solutions Inc.
$25 million to $75 million
- J2 Construct Inc.
- Acertitude Inc.
- John Matouk & Co.
- Purvis Systems Inc.
- Greenwood Credit Union
$75 million and above
- BayCoast Bank
- SEACORP LLC
- Blount Fine Foods Corp.
- Lafrance Hospitality Corp.
- Charcuterie Artisans
The 2022 Innovation winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:
- Architecture, Construction & Engineering: Gilbane Inc.
- Energy & The Environment: E2SOL LLC
- Food, Beverage & Agriculture: Blount Fine Foods Corp.
- Government: R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority
- Health & Wellness: First Circle Inc. (Chewsi RI)
- Innovative Collaboration: Rhode Island CEO Council
- Manufacturing: U.S. Extruders Inc.
- Nonprofit: DESIGNxRI
- Technology: FlorLink Inc., Flux Marine Ltd. and NVTS Night Vision Technology Solutions Inc.
CBIZ & MHM was the presenting sponsor for the 2022 PBN Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program. Cox Business and Gallo|Thomas Insurance were the partner sponsors.
