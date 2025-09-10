P-Bruins, Special Olympics partner to launch new ‘floorball’ program

PROVIDENCE – Special Olympics Rhode Island and the Providence Bruins are collaborating to launch a new “floorball” program, a unique and inclusive way to introduce the nonprofit’s athletes to the game of hockey.

Floorball is hockey played on a regular floor with no skates. A ball serves as the “puck” in the game.

Special Olympics says the program began Sept. 4 and will run through Oct. 9 at the CLCF Complex in Cranston. There, 25 Special Olympics athletes will rotate through five training stations led by staff members from both the nonprofit and the American Hockey League affiliate of the Boston Bruins.

Skills that will be taught include shooting, passing, accuracy, flip passes and stickhandling, Special Olympics says. The program will culminate with a floorball tournament on Oct. 11 at Providence College. Additionally, the program aims to grow into full competitive play by the fall of 2026, Special Olympics says.

“This is an incredible collaboration between two iconic Rhode Island sports organizations in support of the extraordinary athletes of Special Olympics Rhode Island,” Special Olympics CEO and President Edwin R. Pacheco said in a statement. “Who better to help us introduce a hockey-inspired sport than the Providence Bruins, whose commitment to our community goes far beyond financial support. Their hands-on involvement with our athletes speaks volumes.”

P-Bruins President Jeff Hagan said in a statement that partnering with Special Olympics on the floorball program is a “natural fit” for the professional sports organization.

“The hockey community is very close, and we are excited for athletes to get that experience as part of the floorball program,” Hagan said. “They will get to continue their mission to promote inclusion and teamwork using a sport we all care about.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.