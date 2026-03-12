PACE of R.I. launches housing affiliate, will develop 66 new residential units for older adults in Cranston

By
-
CURTIS DYER, left, clinical pharmacy operations manager at PACE Organization of Rhode Island, speaks with PACE participant Mark Harter about his medications. The nonprofit this week announced it has acquired three residential buildings for older adults with the launch of a new housing-focused affiliate, Canopy Care Solutions. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

CRANSTON – PACE Organization of Rhode Island will oversee the establishment of 66 new assisted living units as it launches a new affiliate focused on housing needs for older adults. PACE, an insurance, health care and social services provider for adults 55 and older, this week announced that it has acquired three Cranston buildings that

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display