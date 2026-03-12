PACE of R.I. launches housing affiliate, will develop 66 new residential units for older adults in Cranston

CRANSTON – PACE Organization of Rhode Island will oversee the establishment of 66 new assisted living units as it launches a new affiliate focused on housing needs for older adults. PACE, an insurance, health care and social services provider for adults 55 and older, this week announced that it has acquired three Cranston buildings that include existing or future housing, and is launching Canopy Care Solutions to add a housing emphasis into its mission. The nonprofit established its new subsidiary in response to widespread community, said PACE-RI CEO Joan Kwiatkowski. "Our expansion into housing is driven by what we’re seeing every day in our own population," Kwiatkowski said in a statement. "Each month, 10 to 12 PACE participants face housing instability or the risk of homelessness. We cannot fully support the health of our older adults without addressing the need for stable, affordable living options." Among the three acquired buildings, Canopy Care Solutions will convert Cra-Mar Meadows, a closed nursing home located at 575 Seven Mile Road, into an assisted living facility for older adults with dementia. The 12,675-square-foot building on 3.45 acres will be able to accommodate up to 24 residents. PACE expects to begin renovations within the next few months and continue to work on the project through the end of the year. The organization is also taking over operations at Scandinavian Communities in the Edgewood neighborhood. Financial headwinds prompted the hand-off to PACE, said Wayne Kezirian, former board chairman for Scandinavian Home. "Our board recognized that the financial model that has worked for us for over 90 years is no longer sustainable due to our small size and escalating costs," Kerzian said in a statement. "PACE is a well-respected, local, non-profit organization that shares our mission," he continued. "Their operating budget is 10 times larger than ours, and an affiliation with PACE will achieve certain economies of scale that we cannot achieve on our own." Under PACE, Kerzian added, "Scandinavian Home residents and staff will continue to enjoy quality care and that our facility will continue to be part of the fabric of our community for years to come." PACE will rebrand and redevelop the property's two buildings, one of which has been empty since 2024 and formerly served as a skilled nursing facility. Canopy Care Solutions will oversee the redevelopment of that building into 42 residential assisted living units, 26 of which will meet affordable housing standards under a $5 million project. The remaining 16 units will be set aside as market-rate one bedroom and studio apartments. The occupied building hosts 35 market-rate, one-bedroom assisted living apartments. Planned renovations to this building are largely cosmetic and are not anticipated to cause significant disruptions for current residents. PACE also expects renovations to continue through the end of the year for the Scandinavian Communities redevelopment project. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.