PACE-RI appoints new chief medical officer

EAST PROVIDENCE – Dr. Katharine Darland has joined the PACE Organization of Rhode Island as chief medical officer.

The appointment comes as PACE-RI recently celebrated having more than 500 Rhode Island older adults enrolled in its program of integrated medical care, health coverage and social support. Since its founding 20 years ago, PACE-RI has served more than 2,000 older adults and recently launched a housing affiliate, Canopy Care Solutions, to provide assisted and independent living options for local elders.

Darland joins PACE-RI from Brown University Health, where she served as an attending hospitalist physician and an associate professor of medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School. She earned her medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean and completed her residency in family medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark. She also holds an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management.

“Dr. Darland’s clinical expertise and commitment to patient-centered care align perfectly with our needs as an organization,” said PACE CEO Joan Kwiatkowski. “Her medical oversight will be important to us as we continue a period of rapid growth and innovation.”

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As CMO, Darland serves as a member of the executive management team and is responsible for providing medical direction for the organization. She will provide leadership of primary care and allied health services, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, coordinated care, PACE said.

Her interest in medicine began when living in Durango, Colo., one of the most avalanche-prone areas in the country. She became a paramedic in order to ensure the safety of fellow outdoor enthusiasts. Her experience as a first responder inspired her to pursue a medical degree and has given her a sense of calm, critical decision-making that continues to guide how she approaches patient care and leadership, according to PACE.

“I went into medicine to help people and make a real impact,” Darland said. “It is an exciting opportunity to join an organization that makes such a difference in the lives of older Rhode Islanders. I’ve been so impressed with how well this team works together and look forward to supporting the talented primary care clinicians on our staff and helping this organization continue to meet the needs of older adults in the community.”