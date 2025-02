Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – City officials are making progress on plans for a new Department of Public Works complex. Plans for the building, which would be located on Ernest Street in the Washington Park neighborhood, are set to be presented to the City Plan Commission Feb. 18. The building would stand two-stories tall and span 48,000 square

City leaders have been eyeing a new Department of Public Works complex for years.

In 2017, Former Mayor Jorge O. Elorza allocated $30 million of his $122 million five-year capital plan for the project.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley also included $25 million for a new public works complex in his $132 million fiscal 2024 capital improvement

plan

. A spokesperson for Smiley’s office didn’t immediately respond to Providence Business News' questions about how much the project is expected to cost.

In September 2023, Rowse Architects was awarded the contract to develop the project after the city issued a Request for Proposals.

The city’s Department of Public Works, currently located on Allens Avenue, is responsible for maintaining Providence’s infrastructure with seven divisions including administration, engineering, traffic, parking, highway and environmental.

The city has asked the CPC to grant waivers from submitting lighting and signage plans and state approvals at the preliminary plan stage – but they would be sent at the permitting stage. Also, the city is requesting that preliminary and master plan approval be combined.

The CPC is scheduled to meet Feb. 18 at 4:45 p.m. in the Joseph Doorley Municipal Building. Attendees can also join the meeting via

Zoom

.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com