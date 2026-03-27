Panelists: Skills gaps, limited worker pool posing challenges in R.I.’s blue economy

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OPTIMISTIC: Daniela Fairchild, second from right, chief strategy officer at the R.I. Commerce Corp., talks about the potential of the Ocean Tech Hub partnership between Rhode Island and Massachusetts during one of the panel discussions at Providence Business News’ 2026 Emerging Industries Summit on March 11. Joining her on the panel are, from left, Ted Williams, president of Senesco Marine LLC; Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine Ltd.; Jason Noel, operations executive at Juice Robotics LLC; and Linda Larsen, maritime and industry engagement manager at Polaris Tech Bridge. PBN Editor Michael Mello, standing, moderates. PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
OPTIMISTIC: Daniela Fairchild, second from right, chief strategy officer at the R.I. Commerce Corp., talks about the potential of the Ocean Tech Hub partnership between Rhode Island and Massachusetts during one of the panel discussions at Providence Business News’ 2026 Emerging Industries Summit on March 11. Joining her on the panel are, from left, Ted Williams, president of Senesco Marine LLC; Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine Ltd.; Jason Noel, operations executive at Juice Robotics LLC; and Linda Larsen, maritime and industry engagement manager at Polaris Tech Bridge. PBN Editor Michael Mello, standing, moderates. PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

When the average person hears the phrase, “the Bay Area,” their thoughts typically turn to San Francisco Bay. Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine Ltd., wants to disrupt that conversation. “My dream is that, when people start talking about the Bay Area, the next question is, which one?” Sorkin said. Daniela Fairchild, chief strategy officer

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