Papitto Opportunity Connection awards $4.3M in grants to 136 organizations

PROVIDENCE – More than 130 local nonprofits have been awarded $4.3 million in grants from the Papitto Opportunity Connection to address a myriad of community needs across Rhode Island.
The organization announced the awarded grants Thursday, which include a $1 million Innovation Challenge Grant given to The Clinic at Amos House. Papitto said the homeless services organization’s clinic will increase access to behavioral health and primary care services for both people in recovery and involved in the justice system.
The seven-figure grant will also help the Clinic at Amos House allow a pilot program to expand Amos House’s community center, which serves about 1,000 people daily, Papitto said.
The remaining 136 other organizations each received grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 to support their respective causes and work, Papitto said.
“Today, the critical work of nonprofits committed to driving systemic change for communities most in need is under attack,” Papitto Managing Trustee John A. Tarantino said in a statement. “As we have since our founding in 2020, POC remains committed to making investments to organizations that make connections, eliminate barriers to success, and clear pathways to learning.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.