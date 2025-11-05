Partnership for R.I. director receives Social Impact Award for community leadership

PROVIDENCE – Elizabeth “Liz” Catucci, executive director of Partnership for Rhode Island, was awarded the Social Impact Award at the 8th Annual R.I.S.E. Women’s Leadership Conference on Oct. 28, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to community and economic development across the state.

“It’s a privilege to be surrounded by women in leadership roles who make lasting differences in the world around us,” Catucci said.

The event drew more than 1,600 attendees, including Lt. Gov. Sabina A. Matos and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera. Presented to a nonprofit leader who exemplifies mission-driven impact, the award highlights Catucci’s strategic leadership and deep civic engagement. She was selected through a combination of public nominations and a unanimous vote by the R.I.S.E. Board and Advisory Council.

“Liz exemplifies the very spirit of R.I.S.E – a woman who leads with purpose, compassion and conviction,” said Hilina D. Ajakaiye, founder and executive director of the R.I.S.E. Women’s Leadership Conference. “She galvanizes others not through title or position but through authenticity, grace and her deep commitment to community.”

Catucci’s work spans multiple sectors, including education, infrastructure and workforce development. As executive director of Partnership for Rhode Island, she convenes CEOs from major institutions such as CVS Health Corp., Brown University and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island to drive initiatives that position the state as a competitive place to live and work.

“Serving as a woman leader in Rhode Island’s business sector is deeply rooted in the relationships and collaboration built across the state’s nonprofit boards, and I’m grateful to use this opportunity to strengthen businesses of all sizes,” Catucci said. “It’s a privilege to collaborate with the extraordinary female leaders on the Partnership’s board of directors. These powerhouse women are instrumental in shaping Rhode Island’s economic growth and business appeal.”

Catucci’s board service includes Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, United Way of Rhode Island Inc., R.I. Commerce Corp. and Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, among others – demonstrating a broad commitment to improving lives across the Ocean State.

The Social Impact Award not only honors Catucci’s achievements but also underscores the growing influence of women leaders shaping Rhode Island’s future.

Veer Mudambi is the Special Projects Editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.