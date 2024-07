Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PAWTUCKET – City leaders are looking for developers to help revitalize a deserted 20-acre area surrounding the iconic Apex building.

The city and the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency teamed up to release a request for proposals last week for what’s known as the Downtown Gateway Project.

The RFP combines the former Apex department store building with six other parcels and respondents are asked to propose projects that use a single parcel, multiple parcels, or a combination of the parcels.

Overall, the city is seeking mixed-use proposals to “maximize the highest and best use of the site” while activating the riverfront and creating public recreation spaces. More specifically, the city is looking for the project to complement the downtown area and the Tidewater Landing Redevelopment. Also, the project is meant to connect the area with surrounding fixtures like the Pawtucket/Central Falls Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority train station, Slater Mill, parks, the riverfront, as well as offer a “front door” to the city from Interstate 95.

The project must also include the following: a recreational component, including play structures and splash pads; provide riverfront access to the Seekonk and Blackstone rivers with a greenway along the river and pedestrian connections to the Tidewater redevelopment; encourage pedestrian and bicycle links to other “connection points” in the city; and create or preserve jobs with employment opportunities and economic development in the areas surrounding the project.

“The downtown area of the City of Pawtucket is truly transforming before our eyes,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien said in a statement. “We are excited to begin receiving proposals for roughly twenty acres of land, known as the Downtown Gateway Project. This area will truly complement the Tidewater Stadium, Landing area, and pedestrian bridge that are already under construction. We look forward to seeing what is presented to us.”

The RFP is the latest in ongoing efforts to redevelop the area.

Several years ago, city leaders hoped the Apex department store would become the new

ballpark

for the Pawtucket Red Sox, until the team decided to relocate to Worcester, Mass.

The area was also slated to host the sports center, hotel and conference center of the Tidewater Landing Project. The Apex building was cut from the project when development plans were downsized in 2020.

Then in December 2021, the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency

acquired

the iconic Apex building along with surrounding properties for $17.7 million.

Grace Voll, director of communications for the city, said a lease agreement that Apex had ended in December and the APEX tire site's lease is up at the end of this year, so development on the property will not be possible until then.

Responses to the RFP are due Sept. 17 by 5 p.m. and the city expects to select a developer in October.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com