Commentary: Paying forward the DNA of learning at URI

Walking into the classroom on the first night always feels new, no matter how many years I’ve done it.
The desks are filled with seniors. Some confident and some are uncertain.
All of them carrying that quiet electricity that comes with a first day of class, new notebooks and new expectations. Whether they realize it or not, this moment matters: It’s their last first day as undergraduates.
They don’t say it out loud, but they feel it. The clock is ticking louder now. The next stop is the real world.
For three hours every Wednesday night, they’re with me.
Obligation before authority
I don’t walk into that room thinking about what I’m going to say, instead, I walk in thinking about what I owe them.
These students are my customers in the truest sense. They pay tuition for the privilege of being there, and I’m entrusted with their time - the one thing they can’t get back. My obligation is to educate them and to prepare them for what comes next.
Leadership isn’t theoretical anymore, it’s imminent.
Outside the classroom, I run a U.S.-based manufacturing company and serve on the R.I. Commerce Board. I work with established companies and startups, helping them navigate a supply-chain world that is messy, unpredictable and unforgiving. Every day is a balancing act across what industrial engineers call the 5 M’s: manpower, machines, materials, methods and measurement.
I tell my students plainly I’m no more busy than they are.
We all live with competing priorities. Leadership isn’t about having more time it’s about how you show up with the time you have.
A classroom that mirrors the real world
I don’t run my class like a division of a large organization rather than a traditional lecture hall.
There are roles and responsibilities plus
expectations around being early, being present, and being accountable to one another.
Not because I enjoy rules but because this is how work actually works.
Assignments aren’t busywork. Students’ resumes, strengths assessments, job histories, internships, and life experiences become live material. I call on them as resources. The classroom becomes a shared knowledge base, not a one-way broadcast.
Through my work with R.I. Commerce Corp., I also encourage companies both long-established and newly arriving to engage directly with students to see the talent already here.
It’s not charity, it’s smart economic development.
The people who made this possible
When I stand in front of that room, I’m acutely aware that I didn’t arrive there alone.
At the University of Rhode Island, people believed in me before I fully believed in myself.
In the Business School, George DeLodzia and Bob Comerford didn’t just teach theory they demanded clarity of thought and practical reasoning. They expected preparation not as compliance, but as respect.
In speech and communication, Agnes Doody helped students find their voice often in and around Keaney Gym, a place that represented something bigger than athletics. Keaney stood for the full mind and body: confidence, presence, discipline and self-awareness.
The coaches and teachers there understood something that doesn’t always get stated explicitly in academia: How you carry yourself physically shapes how you lead mentally.
Those lessons never leave you.
They show up every time you stand in front of a room.
The Quad and the quiet culture of expectation
There was a time when the Quad wasn’t just a shortcut between buildings it was a living classroom. Conversations spilled beyond lectures, ideas were debated and futures were imagined.
URI has long had a culture of expectation without ego. You were expected to think, expected to contribute and expected to grow up.
That culture is why URI’s influence is spread across the country. Its graduates are embedded in manufacturing plants, hospitals, logistics networks, startups, nonprofits and public service. You can see the DNA everywhere if you know what to look for.
Belief is a responsibility
Over the years, I’ve been humbled by my students.
Some have asked me to write letters of recommendation so they could enlist in the U.S. Navy and serve our country. When someone asks you to vouch not just for their intelligence, but for their character, it stops you cold.
I was proud to write those letters, and proud of who they’ve become.
Because belief, once given, creates obligation.
Someone once believed in me at URI.
Now it’s my turn to pay that forward.
Five principles for the road ahead
On the first night of class, I put five principles on the board:
- Choose your attitude
- Be present
- Make someone’s day
- Be world class
- Have fun
That last one matters more than people think.
Learning requires curiosity, curiosity requires safety and creativity only shows up where people are allowed to be human.
An Invitation
I ask students to reflect and you my readers as well:
- Who believed in you early?
- Who pushed you when you didn’t know you needed it?
- Who helped uncover your brilliance?
- And then the harder question: How are you paying it forward?
If you’re out in the world doing meaningful work and want to come back as a guest lecturer, this door is open. Not to impress students but to remind them what’s possible.
Because that’s what URI has always done best.
It sends people into the world who carry something with them.
Every time I stand in front of my students on that last first day, I’m reminded of something many people may never know by name but always feel in impact: The teachers who believed in me made me who I am. Godspeed.
Karl Wadensten is a member of the R.I. Commerce Corp. board and president of VIBCO Inc., a manufacturing company based in Richmond. He has spent more than 25 years helping build and retain jobs in Rhode Island’s small and midsized business sector. He also teaches a BUS 410 level Lean Six Sigma Green Belt course at the University of Rhode Island.