PBN panel: R.I. will legalize recreational pot eventually

CANNABIS CONVERSATION: PBN editor Michael Mello, right, moderates a panel discussion at PBN’s The Business of Cannabis Summit at the Omni Providence Hotel on Feb. 26, featuring from left: Karyn Rhodes, of Complete HR Solutions; Mitzi Hollenbeck, of Citrin Cooperman; Benjamin L. Rackliffe, an attorney at Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara; and Kristyn Glennon, of BayCoast Bank. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Even though the General Assembly leadership is attempting to put brakes on the legalization of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island, it’s just a matter of time when it happens. That conclusion emerged from panelists at PBN’s The Business of Cannabis Summit held Feb. 26 at the Omni Providence Hotel in Providence. While panelists were certain…

