PBN recognizes 2024 Best Places to Work in festive atmosphere

By
-
FALVEY INSURANCE GROUP employees wear sailor hats on Thursday during the festive Providence Business News 2024 Best Places to Work Awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. / PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
FALVEY INSURANCE GROUP employees wear sailor hats on Thursday during the festive Providence Business News 2024 Best Places to Work Awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. / PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

WARWICK – Two insurance companies, a construction company and an automotive and travel services agency were recognized among 67 honorees in Providence Business News’ 2024 Best Places to Work Awards program. The annual program honored companies and organizations as being among the area’s best of the best in a festive atmosphere on Thursday at the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display