PBN recognizes 2024 Best Places to Work in festive atmosphere

in Providence Business News’ 2024 Best Places to Work Awards program. The annual program honored companies and organizations as being among the area’s best of the best in a festive atmosphere on Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick.
Approximately 650 people attended PBN’s 19th annual program, many donning in festive attire and spirited signage. The event was a sellout.
Honorees were judged based on progressive human resources policies and information on employee satisfaction from surveys compiled by Best Companies Group. Each company and organization were announced by rank in four categories based on employee count – Small, Midsize, Large and Enterprise.
The No. 1 companies in each of the four categories are:
APPROXIMATELY 650 PEOPLE attended Providence Business News' 2024 Best Places to Work Awards ceremony on Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. / PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI[/caption]
Beacon Mutual
and Shawmut
are repeat winners this year. They were last year’s top winners in the Large and Midsize categories, respectively. Edward D. Jones & Co. LP, Embrace Home Loans Inc. and Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP have been recognized in all 19 years that the Best Places to Work program has been held.
Beacon Mutual, Centreville Bank, Coastal1 Credit Union, Falvey Insurance Group, Healthcentric Advisors and the United Way of Rhode Island Inc. were all awarded for their spirit shown at the event, and received gifts from R1 Indoor Karting Inc.
A special section
highlighting each of the 67 honorees will be part of the June 7-20 print and digital editions of PBN, available Friday.
KPMG LLP is a presenting sponsor for PBN’s 2024 Best Places to Work Awards program. AAA Northeast, Arden Engineering Constructors LLC, Centreville Bank, Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd., Cox Communications Inc., Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. were partner sponsors. R1 Indoor Karting Inc. was a partner and gift sponsor.
