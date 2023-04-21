PBN’s C-Suite honorees lauded for addressing challenges, inspiring others

PROVIDENCE – Health care was a passion for Ann M. Kashmanian even before her time at Brown Medicine.

Kashmanian, the CEO of the East Providence-based health organization who was named the Career Achiever in Providence Business News’ 2023 C-Suite Awards program, said Thursday she started specializing in health care while working for accounting firm KPMG LLC. Kashmanian said she appreciated both the challenge the health care industry is and enabled her to work for an organization that was mission driven.

Now, Kashmanian said that Brown Medicine is looking forward to working with Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System’s leadership to continue addressing various challenges currently existing in health care, especially those brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We see a bright future for our health care systems and for our academic practices,” Kashmanian said.

- Advertisement -

Kashmanian and Geralyn Hashway, director of accounts and operations for Warwick-based marketing agency McGuinness Media & Marketing who was named the program’s 2023 Rising Star, were among 13 top C-level executives from the public, private and nonprofit sectors honored Thursday by PBN for their efforts as innovators, community leaders and role models in a ceremony at Omni Providence Hotel. The honorees were chosen in nine categories – Career Achiever, Rising Star, Small Private Company, Midsize Private Company, Large Private Company, Public Company, Education, Government Agencies and Nonprofit/Social Services Agencies – with some categories based on local employee count.

Hashway at McGuinness Media plays a large role in interviewing and hiring candidates, as well as keeping the agency’s 20 employees engaged in their roles. Hashway’s responsibilities at the agency also include an array of internal- and external-facing responsibilities, from onboarding new employees to serving as a point person for its nearly 50 clients, including Bally’s Corp. and HarborOne Bank.

Thursday’s event attracted more than 160 attendees. A special section highlighting each honoree will be published in the April 28-May 11 edition of PBN.

The other 2023 C-Suite honorees, based on category, were:

PUBLIC COMPANY

Deborah A. Thomas, Hasbro Inc. executive vice president and chief financial officer

SMALL PRIVATE COMPANY

Christopher D. LaVine , Marstone Inc. co-founder, chief financial officer and chief strategy officer

, Marstone Inc. co-founder, chief financial officer and chief strategy officer Brian Morley , ResusciTech Inc. chief marketing officer

, ResusciTech Inc. chief marketing officer Michael Friedman, Paolino Properties LP director of sales and leasing

MIDSIZE PRIVATE COMPANY

Bruce Berard , Stanley Tree Service Inc. vice president and chief operating officer

, Stanley Tree Service Inc. vice president and chief operating officer Roxanne Nelson, Falvey Insurance Group chief people officer

LARGE PRIVATE COMPANY

Jon Giampietro, Taco Inc./Taco Comfort Solutions senior vice president of operations

EDUCATION

E. Paul Larrat, University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy dean

GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

Jason Gomez , Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport chief technology officer

, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport chief technology officer Anika Kimble-Huntley, R.I. Commerce Corp. chief marketing officer

NONPROFIT/SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCY

Meghan Grady, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island executive director

KPMG LLC was the 2023 PBN C-Suite Awards program’s presenting sponsor.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.