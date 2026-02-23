Phil Rizzuto of Rizzuto Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgery PBN’s Health Care Heroes career achiever

PROVIDENCE – Phil Rizzuto, of Rizzuto Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgery, has been chosen as the Career Achiever in Providence Business News’ 2026 Health Care Summit & Health Care Heroes Awards program.

Rizzuto is a professor of surgery at Brown University and in solo practice in oculoplastic surgery. He teaches medical students and ophthalmology residents, as well as a member of the admissions committee at Brown Medical School. He also teaches at the Providence VA hospital.

He also serves as a board member of the Academy of Ophthalmology and has lectured nationally and internationally on procedures that he has perfected in Providence. On behalf of the academy, he has traveled yearly to Washington D.C. to lobby for better funding and other related legislation that affects Rhode Island health care.

Rizzuto is one of 16 honorees selected for this year’s program across eight different main categories. In the program’s third year, the honorees were chosen from a pool of applicants and are recognized for their work and making a difference in the health care sector in both Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

- Advertisement -

Honorees will be recognized during PBN’s annual Health Care Summit on April 2 at 9 a.m. at the Providence Marriott Downtown. Honoree profiles will be published in a special section part of PBN’s April 11-24 print and digital editions.

The other honorees, and their categories, are:

ADVANCEMENT IN HEALTH CARE PREVENTION

Salve Regina University

HEALTH CARE ADMINISTRATOR

Morgan Leonard, Clinica Esperanza Hope Clinic executive director

Elizabeth Russell, Saint Elizabeth Community director of operations

Kaitlin Collins, HopeHealth nurse practitioner

MENTAL HEALTH PROVIDER/ADVOCATE

Diane Medeiros Gomes, Butler Hospital director of pharmacy

Tara Scungio, URI Health Services psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner

NURSE PRACTIONER/PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT

Natasha Dow, PACE Organization of Rhode Island nurse practitioner

NURSE

Terasa Antoch, Westerly Hospital nurse manager

Shelley Grant, Bradley Hospital director of nursing – residential

Barbara Lee Trout, CODAC director of health care services

PHYSICIAN

Dr. Michael Lee, Care New England medical director of Kent Hospital at Home

Leah McDonald, HopeHealth physician

VOLUNTEER

Alexander “Alex” Chow, Rhode Island Hospital volunteer

Billy Partain, New England Donor Services volunteer

William Rapp, Brown University Health volunteer

A buffet breakfast will be served at the summit, which will feature a panel of health experts and business leaders discussing the latest trends within the health care sector. Discussion topics include the business case for employee health and wellness, workforce shortages and the future of health care talent, the role of technology in improving employee health care, and public-private partnerships for a healthier workforce.

Panelists to date have not yet been determined.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

(UPDATE: Corrects Leah McDonald as HopeHealth physician.)

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.