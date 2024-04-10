Philanthropy Calendar, April 10, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Precious gems

PVD House will hold its Precious Gems Gala on Thursday, April 11, from 5:30-9 p.m. at The Met, 1005 Main St., No. 122, Pawtucket. The event will have live music, drag performances, food and drinks. Funds raised will support the nonprofit, which builds emergency housing units for LGBTQ+ people displaced from home due to their gender identity or sexual orientation. Tickets cost $100 for general admission and $150 for VIP admission. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

On the lanes

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island will hold its Bowl for Kids’ Sake event on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lang’s Bowlarama Inc., 225 Niantic Ave., Cranston. The fun competitive bowling event will help support the nonprofit providing mentors to young children. Participating teams must raise $600 to bowl. For more information, visit the nonprofit’s website.

Taking the reins

The MAE Organization will hold a Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser, titled “Taking the Reins on Homelessness,” on Saturday, May 4, from 5-9 p.m., at the Wyndham Newport at the Atlantic Resort, 240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown. The event will have pasta stations, music, a best-hat and fashion show, an auction and a live viewing of the race. Tickets cost $100 and proceeds will support the nonprofit. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Bare necessities

Project Undercover, a local nonprofit that provides healthy needs for infants and children, will hold its “AT LAST!” fundraising event on Thursday, June 13, from 6-9 p.m. at the NYLO Providence Warwick, 400 Knight St., Warwick. The event will feature live music, food, drinks and auctions. Proceeds raised will support the organization. Tickets cost $50. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.