Philanthropy Calendar, Aug. 16, 2023

Hot wheels

Cuddles of Hope Foundation will hold its Car and Bike Show on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Governor Notte Park, 2 Governor Notte Parkway, North Providence. Various classic vehicles will be on display. Vehicle registration is a $20 donation and VIP is a $40 donation. Admission is free and all proceeds will support the nonprofit, which works to help comfort children in need. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Having a ‘Blast’

SouthCoast Community Foundation will have its 19th annual “Summer’s Last Blast” fundraiser event on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5-9 p.m. at Weatherlow Farms, 845 Sodom Road, Westport. The event will feature seafood, hors d’oeuvres, hot-food stations and live music. Tickets cost $175 and proceeds will support the foundation’s efforts in providing financial contributions to local nonprofits. For more information, visit the foundation’s website.

Early ‘Fall’

The annual “Fall for Lucy’s Hearth” will take place Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6-9 p.m. at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown. The nonprofit’s signature fundraiser will help increase funding and support for one of Rhode Island’s only family homeless shelters. Tickets cost $135 for individuals and $250 for couples. For more information, visit Lucy’s Hearth’s website.

Riding for a cause

Saint Vincent’s Services will hold its 18th annual Motorcycle Run and Raffle on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at the health care organization, 2425 Highland Ave., Fall River. Mass. State Police will escort riders along the scenic ride as they travel through the back roads of Fall River, Assonet, Berkley, Lakeville and Somerset for the 45-mile run, which will end at the Fall River Elks Lodge on North Main Street. Proceeds will support the health organization’s operations. Tickets cost $25 for riders, $20 for veteran riders and $15 for passengers. For more information, visit Saint Vincent’s Services’ website.

Celebrating culture

Higher Ground International will hold its annual Cultural Gala & Village Leader Awards event on Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The event will benefit the organization’s efforts to support Liberian and West African immigrants and refugees. Funds raised at the gala will also go toward the organization’s efforts to construct and refurbish its new headquarters in Providence. Tickets cost $95. For more information, visit the organization’s website.