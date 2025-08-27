Philanthropy Calendar, Aug. 27, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

The James L. Maher Center, a Middletown-based organization offering residential care and transitional services, will hold its 47th annual Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 15, starting at 11 a.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Lane, Middletown. Along with the tournament, the event will feature a post-tournament dinner, a silent auction and other prizes. Proceeds raised will support the Maher Center’s programming. Cost is $200 per golfer. For more information, visit the nonprofit’s website.

The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council will hold its 20th annual Heritage Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Crystal Lake Golf Club, 100 Broncos Highway, Burrillville. The event will include a golf tournament, networking, lunch, dinner and an awards ceremony. Proceeds raised will support the council’s youth environmental education programs in underserved communities. Registration costs $200 per golfer and $750 for a foursome. For more information, call (401) 724-2200, ext. 211.

The 41st annual Jack Conway Memorial Golf Tournament for the Homeless will take place Thursday, Sept. 18, starting at 8 a.m. at Easton Country Club, 265 Purchase St., Easton. The golfing event will support Father Bill’s & MainSpring, an organization supporting those who are homeless and other related organizations. Cost is $125 per player. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Noche de Tango

Progreso Latino will hold its 48th annual gala fundraiser, themed Noche de Tango, on Friday, Oct. 10, from 6-11 p.m. at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston. The event will feature music, dancing and food while raising funds to support the Latino advocacy organization. Tickets cost $146. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.