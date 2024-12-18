Philanthropy Calendar, Dec. 18, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Showtime

Bristol Theatre Company will hold its annual “Holiday Celebration – A Cabaret Fundraiser” on Friday, Dec. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 22, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, at Linden Place Mansion, 500 Hope St., Bristol. Live entertainment, refreshments and a cash bar will be part of the festivities. Tickets cost $25 and proceeds will support the performing arts organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Ringing in 2025

The Reserve on Dorrance will hold its “New Years Never Dies – NYE Casino Gala & Party” on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Ballroom at the Providence G, 100 Dorrance St., Providence. The “Casino Royale” themed gala will have a cocktail hour, stationary dinner selections, live entertainment by the Dave Macklin Band, dancing, a midnight countdown and “free money” to play casino games for the chance to win prizes. Proceeds raised will support the Rhode Island Foundation’s Healthy & Safe Providence Fund. Tickets start at $75. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

A happy birthday

The Wilbury Theatre Group will hold its 40X40 Birthday Fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at 50 Sims Artist Studios, 50 Sims Ave., Providence. Wilbury Education Program Director Mycah Hogan and Artistic Director Josh Short are turning 40 this year, and they’re ringing it in with a special birthday party fundraiser to support the nonprofit. Food, drinks and live performances will be part of the event. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit Ovationtix.com.