Philanthropy Calendar, July 2, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

For the dogs

A charity polo match benefitting the Portsmouth Dog Park and Trail will take place Sunday, July 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Newport Polo, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth. Along with the polo match, hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts will be available for sale. Leashed dogs are welcome. Tickets cost $29. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

A jazzy evening

- Advertisement -

Next Up Music Inc. will hold its Music Festival Fundraiser on Thursday, July 31, at 5:30 p.m. at the Westerly Yacht Club, 1 Watch Hill Road, Westerly. The 21-plus event will feature live music, whiskey and bourbon tasting, and a 30-minute swing dance lesson. Tickets cost $30 and proceeds will support the music advocacy organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

River party

The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will hold its annual Fish Fun(d) Fundraiser and Celebration on Thursday, Aug. 14, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, 10 Sims Ave., Unit 103, Providence. The event will include a costume contest, live music, raffles, food and other festivities. Funds raised will support the council’s conservation efforts for the river. Tickets cost $50 for adults and $23 for children. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Fore

The 41st annual Jack Conway Memorial Golf Tournament for the Homeless will take place Thursday, Sept. 18, starting at 8 a.m. at Easton Country Club, 265 Purchase St., Easton. The golfing event will support Father Bill’s & MainSpring, an organization supporting those who are homeless, and other related organizations. Cost is $125 per player. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Noche de Tango

Progreso Latino will hold its 48th annual gala fundraiser, themed “Noche de Tango,” on Friday, Oct. 10, from 6-11 p.m. at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston. The event will feature music, dancing and food while raising funds to support the Latino advocacy organization. Tickets cost $146. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.