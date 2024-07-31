Philanthropy Calendar, July 31, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Goin’ fishing

The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will hold its Fish Fund Party & Fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Buttonwoods Brewery, 50 Sims Ave., Providence. The event will feature appetizers and snacks, a cash bar, a live DJ, and food by Screaming Unicorn. Tickets cost $25 and all proceeds will support the watershed council and its programming. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Fun cookout

- Advertisement -

Three Angels Fund, an organization supporting those battling cancer, will hold its 15th annual fundraiser on Sunday, Aug, 4, at 1 p.m. at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club, 323 Valley Road, Middletown. The event will feature a game truck, kids games, a cash bar, a live DJ, raffle and silent auction, and food. Tickets cost $25 and all proceeds will support the organization. For more information, visit the Three Angels Fund’s website.

Car wash

The East End Theatre & Performing Arts will hold its Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the theater, 1336 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. Staff and volunteers will wash vehicles for donations. Cash and cards accepted. For more information, visit the organization’s website.

On the links

The Groden Network will hold its annual John Trimble Fund for Autism Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 3, starting at noon at Wannamoisett Country Club, 96 Hoyt Ave., East Providence. Play includes the tournament, a cart, player bag, post-tournament cocktail hour and a boxed lunch. Cost is $350 per player. Proceeds raised will support the nonprofit. For more information, visit The Groden Network’s website.

Night of celebration

The Providence Performing Arts Center will hold its annual Gala Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at the theater, 220 Weybosset St., Providence. The event will include the first performance of “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” and an exclusive post-show reception featuring cuisine prepared by some of Rhode Island’s top restaurants and catering companies. Contributions to the Gala Celebration benefit the theater’s Community Outreach Initiative. Tickets cost $400. For more information, visit PPAC’s website.