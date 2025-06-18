Philanthropy Calendar, June 18, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Healthy walk

The American Lung Association will hold its annual Lung Force Walk on Saturday, June 21, at 9 a.m. at Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Participants will walk to help raise funds to combat lung disease and support those who are ill. The deadline to register is June 20. For more information and to donate to the cause, visit the organization’s website.

On the links

The John E. Fogarty Foundation will hold its 10th annual Golf Invitational on Monday, June 23, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Wannamoisett Country Club, 96 Hoyt Ave., East Providence. The event will benefit the organization, which supports those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. A foursome costs $3,500. For more information, visit the organization’s website.

Purposeful party

Roger Williams Park Zoo will hold its 33rd annual Zoobilee! Party with a Purpose on Saturday, June 28, from 7-10 p.m. at the zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. The 21-plus event will feature cocktails and delicacies from local restaurants and dancing. Tickets cost $125 and all proceeds raised will support the zoo’s programming. For more information, visit the zoo’s website.