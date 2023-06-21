Philanthropy Calendar, June 21, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Delightful lunch

Child & Family will hold its annual Townsend Luncheon in support of the organization’s programming on Wednesday, June 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at OceanCliff, 65 Ridge Road, Newport. This year’s luncheon will highlight the important work of providing the continuum of care for the families that the organization serves. Tickets start at $125. For more information, visit Child & Family’s website.

Taking steps to end cancer

The American Lung Association will hold its LUNG FORCE Walk on Saturday, June 24, starting at 9 a.m. at Roger Williams Park’s Temple of Music, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. The event provides critical funds for lifesaving research, early detection initiatives and awareness outreach to vulnerable communities. Walkers can register as individuals or teams. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Summer sounds

South County Museum will hold its third annual Music at the Museum fundraiser on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. at the museum, 115 Strathmore St., Narragansett. The event will feature various musical performances in support of the museum, which promotes the history of southern Rhode Island. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Animal house

Roger Williams Park Zoo will host its 31st annual Zoobilee! Feast with the Beasts fundraiser on Saturday, June 24, from 6-11 p.m. at the zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. This event is the zoo’s largest single-night fundraiser featuring fine fare from dozens of the area’s best restaurants and beverage providers. Live entertainment will also be part of the festivities. Tickets start at $150 and all proceeds will support the zoo’s operations. For more information, visit the zoo’s website.

Improving education

SunRise Forever Inc., a local nonprofit helping to provide opportunities for quality education to children in Liberia and Rhode Island, will hold its seventh annual fundraiser dinner and benevolence event on Saturday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m., at the Providence Marriott Downtown, 1 Orms St., Providence. The event will feature Nirva LaFortune, former Providence city councilor and City Year Providence’s senior vice president and executive director, delivering the keynote address. Funds raised will support SunRise Forever’s operations. Tickets cost $75. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.