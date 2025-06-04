Philanthropy Calendar, June 4, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Scoring goals

Project GOAL, a local nonprofit supporting education opportunities for local youths through soccer, will hold its annual gala on Friday, June 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium, 150 Taft St., Pawtucket. The event will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, wine grabs and a major raffle. Tickets cost $175 for general admission and $250 for VIP. Proceeds raised will support the organization. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Summer fun

Saint Vincent’s Services will hold its annual Summer Celebration Gala on Friday, June 13, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Shining Tides, 38 Reservation Road, Mattapoisett, Mass. The health organization’s annual fundraiser aims to raise funds to renovate its on-site cafeteria. Tickets cost $175. For more information, call (508) 235-3228 or email kdawkins@stvservices.org.

On the links

The John E. Fogarty Foundation will hold its 10th annual Golf Invitational on Monday, June 23, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Wannamoisett Country Club, 96 Hoyt Ave., East Providence. The event will benefit the organization that supports those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. A foursome costs $3,500. For more information, visit the organization’s website.