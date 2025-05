Philanthropy Calendar, May 7, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Women helping women

Crossroads Rhode Island will hold its 18th annual Women Helping Women fundraiser on Thursday, May 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. This year’s event, which will offer networking opportunities for attendees, seeks to raise $200,000 in critical funding to help women experiencing homelessness. Tickets cost $150. For more information, visit Crossroads’ website.

A grand evening

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre will hold its annual gala on Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at the Graduate by Hilton Providence, 11 Dorrance St., Providence. Along with raising funds for the nonprofit performing arts organization, the event will also honor Greenwood Credit Union CEO and President Frederick Reinhardt with the David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts for his ongoing philanthropic support to the theater. Dinner and entertainment will also be part of the festivities. Tickets cost $300. For more information, visit the theater’s website.

Honoring heroes

The YMCA of Greater Providence will hold its annual Y Heroes event on Tuesday, May 13, at 8 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The event will recognize several individuals for their efforts supporting the community. Tickets cost $100 and proceeds will support the organization’s mission to help local children and families through activities. For more information, visit the YMCA’s website.

Breakfast time

Sojourner House will hold its 10th annual Sojo Mojoe Breakfast on Friday, May 30, from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Providence Marriott Downtown, 1 Orms St., Providence. The event will connect attendees with advocates, policymakers and community leaders who are committed to advancing violence-prevention efforts and supporting survivors. Tickets cost $95 and proceeds raised will support the nonprofit. For more information, visit Sojourner House’s website.

Scoring goals

Project GOAL, a local nonprofit supporting education opportunities for local youths through soccer, will hold its annual gala on Friday, June 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium, 150 Taft St., Pawtucket. The event will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, wine grabs and a major raffle. Tickets cost $175 for general admission and $250 for VIP. Proceeds raised will support the organization. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Summer fun

Saint Vincent’s Services will hold its annual Summer Celebration Gala on Friday, June 13, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Shining Tides, 38 Reservation Road, Mattapoisett, Mass. The health organization’s annual fundraiser aims to raise funds to renovate its on-site cafeteria. Tickets cost $175. For more information, call (508) 235-3228 or email kdawkins@stvservices.org.