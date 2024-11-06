Philanthropy Calendar, Nov. 6, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Be the light

The MAE Organization for the Homeless will hold its ninth annual Be the Light Gala on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 6-11 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The event will feature live music, ballet performances, wine tasting and an auction. Tickets cost $125 and proceeds will support the organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Supporting civil liberties

The Stable will present The Gala PVD on Friday, Nov. 15, from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Graduate By Hilton Providence, 11 Dorrance St., Providence. The event will feature a cocktail hour, live music, passed hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth, a 360 video platform and silent auctions. Tickets cost $325 and proceeds will support Rhode Island American Civil Liberties Union Inc. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

House party

Pump House Music Works, a local organization that supports live music in the community, will hold its second annual Fundraiser Auction on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the nonprofit, 1464 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. The event will feature food and drinks, live music, raffles and auctions. Tickets range from $30 to $50. Proceeds raised will support the organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Throwing down

CORE Cycle.Fitness.Lagree will hold its 17th annual Thanks + Giving Turkey Throwdown event on Thursday, Nov. 28, starting at 7:30 a.m. at the fitness facility, 229 Waterman St., Providence. Participants will take part in a boot camp workout followed by a 4-mile run/walk. Registration costs between $50 and $65. Proceeds raised will support Hasbro Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit CORE’s website.