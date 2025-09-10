Philanthropy Calendar, Sept. 10, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Wine and cheese

The Cranston GOP will hold a fundraiser to support both the political party and Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 5-9 p.m. at St. Mary Feast Society, 15 Phenix Ave., Cranston. The event will offer food catered by Lou Umberto’s Italian Kitchen, a cash bar and raffles. Tickets cost $50. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

On the links

The James L. Maher Center, a Middletown-based organization offering residential care and transitional services, will hold its 47th annual Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 15, starting at 11 a.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Lane, Middletown. Along with the tournament, the event will feature a post-tournament dinner, a silent auction and other prizes. Proceeds raised will support the Maher Center’s programming. Cost is $200 per golfer. For more information, visit the nonprofit’s website.

For birdie

The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council will hold its 20th annual Heritage Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Crystal Lake Golf Club, 100 Broncos Highway, Burrillville. The event will include a golf tournament, networking, lunch, dinner and an awards ceremony. Proceeds raised will support the council’s youth environmental education programs in underserved communities. Registration costs $200 per golfer and $750 for a foursome. For more information, call (401) 724-2200, ext. 211.

Sending off summer

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Rhode Island chapter will hold its Send-Off Summer fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the Narragansett Brewing Co., 271 Tockwotton St., Providence. The event will help attendees connect with colleagues before the end of year. Drink tickets and light appetizers will be offered. Tickets cost $25 and proceeds raised will support the local chapter. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Fore

The 41st annual Jack Conway Memorial Golf Tournament for the Homeless will take place Thursday, Sept. 18, starting at 8 a.m. at Easton Country Club, 265 Purchase St., Easton. The golfing event will support Father Bill’s & MainSpring, an organization supporting those who are homeless and other related organizations. Cost is $125 per player. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

A good workout

Treetop Tutoring and RE/MAX Morgan Doherty Realtors will hold a Fall Fit Festival Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Old Colony YMCA, 71 Cohannet St., Taunton. The event will feature health and wellness instructors offering fitness classes, as well as vendors offering health products. Proceeds raised will support Treetop Tutoring. Tickets cost $30 for adults and are free for children ages 12 and younger. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Celebrating culture

The Cabo Verdean American Medical Society will hold its 5th annual Fundraiser Gala on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 7-11:30 p.m. at the Providence Marriott Downtown, 1 Orms St., Providence. The event will have dinner, dancing and promoting Cabo Verde heritage, advocating for the health care issues and elevate health care delivery in the community. Proceeds raised will support the society. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Noche de Tango

Progreso Latino will hold its 48th annual gala fundraiser, themed Noche de Tango, on Friday, Oct. 10, from 6-11 p.m. at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston. The event will feature music, dancing and food while raising funds to support the Latino advocacy organization. Tickets cost $146. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.