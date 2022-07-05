Piccerelli, Gilstein & Co. merges with national accounting firm

PROVIDENCE – Certified public accounting firm Piccerelli, Gilstein & Co. LLP has merged with Marcum LLP, a national accounting and advisory firm headquartered in New York City, Marcum announced Tuesday.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The five partners and 25 associates at Piccerelli’s Providence office at 144 Westminster St. will join Marcum’s staff, making the office Marcum’s second location in Providence, as it also has an office at 155 South Main St.

“Providence is a growing center of strength in our New England region,” Anthony P. Scillia, Marcum’s New England regional managing partner, said in a statement. “As part of Marcum, PG&Co’s leaders will help shape the future of our firm throughout the area.”

Piccerelli, Gilstein & Co. Managing Partner Michael M. Tikoian will be Marcum’s office managing partner at the new location.

“PG&Co has a long history of service, independence, integrity and commitment to our clients. Marcum’s client service standards and core values correlate strongly to our culture,” Tikoian said in a statement. “We have the highest expectations for this merger and the numerous ways it will benefit our clients, some of whom have been with our firm for decades.”

Piccerelli, Gilstein & Co. opened in Providence in 1973 and offered a full spectrum of services, including consulting, accounting, assurance services, tax, estate services, business valuations, litigation support, forensics, as well as financial and retirement planning services. According to PBN’s 2022 Book of Lists, the firm had seven estate planners and 43 employees.