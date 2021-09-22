Polaris MEP offers 2-day, online inventory-management course for manufacturers

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP will offer an online inventory-management course designed to help manufacturers better measure and control inventory to improve their bottom line.

Managers, buyers and purchasers, production staff, accounting and finance staff, and distribution and warehousing team members are encouraged to attend.

Broken up into two four-hour interactive online classes, the sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. Attendees can expect to learn how to identify and define inventory; count and verify inventory; measure and track costs; use inventory measurement and reporting methods; and different management approaches.

The cost is $350 per person. Organizers will limit the class to three attendees for each Rhode Island manufacturing company.

The course trainers are Ted Kennedy, a Polaris MEP project manager with more than three decades of experience in operations and engineering in manufacturing and other industries, and Polaris MEP Workforce Project Manager Annie Unger, who has designed courses such as “Quality & Manufacturing Planning” at the New England Institute of Technology.

Registration can be made here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.