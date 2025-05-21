Pollock named Brown University’s new dean of the college

PROVIDENCE – Ethan Pollock, a faculty member at Brown University who has been with the Ivy League institution for close to two decades, has been named its new dean of the college, the university announced May 6.

Pollock, who will start his new role on July 1, succeeds Rashid Zia as dean of the college. Zia will step down from that position at the end of June and return to teaching after being dean for seven years.

Brown says Pollock has served as chair of its history department, one of the campus’s largest academic departments, since 2020. There, he advanced curriculum for all students and expanded collaboration opportunities with other departments, centers and institutes at the university, Brown says.

Now, Pollock will serve as Brown’s senior officer, overseeing undergraduate programs and reporting to Provost Francis J. Doyle III. His responsibilities include overseeing Brown’s open curriculum, academic advising, career exploration, study-abroad programs and research opportunities, Brown says.

“Part of what makes learning and teaching here incredibly powerful and exciting is our students’ enthusiasm for shaping their own academic experiences and bringing different expertise, backgrounds and life experiences into the same room to study and think about complex problems,” Pollock said in a statement. “I think Brown students thrive because they take pleasure in the brilliance of others, and because there’s a wide range of ways to be successful.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.