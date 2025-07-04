POWER SURGE: AG Neronha has asserted his authority in the name of activism. What are his ultimate goals?

By
-
HEALTH KICK: Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has focused much of his attention during his tenure in office on the state’s health care system. He says it remains a top priority for the final 18 months of his term.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
HEALTH KICK: Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has focused much of his attention during his tenure in office on the state’s health care system. He says it remains a top priority for the final 18 months of his term.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Peter F. Neronha is in the homestretch of his second – and final – term as Rhode Island’s attorney general, and his workload is as heavy as ever. He’s partially to blame for that. In addition to traditional criminal prosecution and consumer protection duties, Neronha is seemingly stretching the boundaries of the R.I. Office of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Healing Beyond the Surface: Expert Wound Care with Angela Fazio, RN, BSN, CWCN

Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize. For millions of Americans, chronic wounds…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display