Premeer Real Estate pledges charitable donation with every sale in 2022

SMITHFIELD – Premeer Real Estate, which was established in 2013 and has an office in Smithfield and two others in Massachusetts, is planning to make a charitable donation for every property it sells this year.

Premeer Real Estate announced that it’s continuing the practice in 2022, after it started the tradition three years ago through what it calls the “Premeer Gives Back” program.

The donations will be for $150 for each home sale, made in the name of the real estate clients that the firm represents for both sales and acquisitions and go to a charity of the client’s choice, the company said.

“Our Realtors strongly believe if we infuse the same passion and enthusiasm that we have for helping our clients into helping our communities, our world would be a much better place,” said Chris Whitten, the broker and business owner behind Premeer Real Estate.

- Advertisement -

Last year, Premeer Real Estate said it contributed nearly $23,000 to local charities through its Premeer Gives Back program. In total, the real estate company has donated $51,450 since it kicked off the program in April 2019.

Charities that have benefited from Premeer Real Estate’s philanthropic efforts have included Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, the Providence Animal Shelter, the Ronald McDonald House, WaterFire Providence, Adoption Rhode Island, and the House of Hope Community Development Corp.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.