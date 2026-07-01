Preserve RI awards $105K in grants for historic site repairs

PROVIDENCE – Preserve Rhode Island, in partnership with the 1772 Foundation, has awarded about $105,000 in matching grants to 13 nonprofit organizations to support repairs and preservation of historic buildings across the state.

The funding will support projects ranging from exterior restoration and repainting to structural repairs at sites, including historic homes, libraries and community buildings. Since 2020, the program has distributed approximately $830,000 statewide.

Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Sheryl Hack said the partnership helps nonprofits maintain historic sites and supports preservation efforts across the state.

Grant recipients include:

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Exeter Grange #12 – $10,000.

Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse – $10,000.

Kent County Community Development – $10,000.

Preservation Society of Newport County – $10,000.

Redwood Library & Athenaeum – $10,000.

Foster Preservation Society – $9,350.

Newport Historical Society – $8,663.

Revive the Roots – $8,000.

Benjamin Church Senior Center – $7,750.

Preserve Rhode Island – $7,522.

Warwick Historical Society – $6,650.

Newport Restoration Foundation – $3,930.

Glocester Heritage Society – $3,500.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.