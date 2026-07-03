Prime Middletown property remains stuck in limbo

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ROUGH SHAPE: An empty restaurant on West Main Road in Middletown – located across the street from the planned Middletown Center development – has been unoccupied and boarded up for more than a decade.  PBN PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
ROUGH SHAPE: An empty restaurant on West Main Road in Middletown – located across the street from the planned Middletown Center development – has been unoccupied and boarded up for more than a decade.  PBN PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

The Jan Cos., operating under Renaissance Development Corp., professes a commitment to “long-term stewardship,” asserting on its website, “We believe in investing for generations, not just quarters.” This philosophy, rooted in a legacy that began with Rhode Island’s first Burger King franchise in 1969, reflects the company’s expansive portfolio, which includes nearly 100 Burger King

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