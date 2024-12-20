Proposed Metacomet redevelopment clears final city hurdle, on to state agencies

By
-
AFTER FOUR years of planning and receiving public feedback, the proposed redevelopment of the Metacomet Country Club cleared its final city hurdle after the East Providence Waterfront Commission unanimously voted to approve the project Thursday./  COURTESY MARSHALL PROPERTIES INC.

EAST PROVIDENCE – After four years of planning and receiving public feedback, the proposed redevelopment of the Metacomet Country Club cleared its final city hurdle after the East Providence Waterfront Commission unanimously voted to approve the project Thursday. “This milestone represents the culmination of years of collaboration with city leaders and the community,” said Lianne

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Diversity matters at Amgen

We believe our differences lead to better science and better business outcomes, enabling us to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display