Proposed Metacomet redevelopment clears final city hurdle, on to state agencies

EAST PROVIDENCE – After four years of planning and receiving public feedback, the proposed redevelopment of the Metacomet Country Club cleared its final city hurdle after the East Providence Waterfront Commission unanimously voted to approve the project Thursday.

“This milestone represents the culmination of years of collaboration with city leaders and the community,”

“We thank the Waterfront Commission for their attention, time and professionalism throughout this process. We’re eager to move forward and create a neighborhood that combines vibrant living spaces, accessible amenities and long-term economic benefits for East Providence.”

The proposed mixed-use development would sit on 138 acres of the property and includes 845 rental units in duplexes and townhouses, with 10% of the units designated as affordable inclusionary housing.

The proposal also includes

163,000 square feet of commercial space, which could include a supermarket, coffee shop, child care center, bank and restaurant.

Other features include an amphitheater and an internal roundabout for motor vehicles to access the retail spaces and apartments. It’s estimated the project could take up to 10 years to complete.

The development is projected to create 3,640 jobs during construction and about 630 permanent jobs. Marshall Properties says the city will realize more than $5 million in annual tax revenue.

Marshall Properties also plans to donate 9.6 acres of property to be open space and the proposal includes pedestrian-friendly pathways to provide a safe connection between the site and the East Bay Bike Path.

In June a public 9-hole golf course, known as

Met Links

, opened on the property. The course preserves seven of the original greens from architect Donald Ross’ original 100-year-old design and adds two new holes inspired by the old layout.

The proposal has received

pushback

from the group Keep Metacomet Green!, which has called for including a park and golf course on the site.

The group has praised MetLinks and pushed for adding walking trails to the course and along the waterfront in off-hours and the off-season.

The Waterfront Commission added 11 conditions for the developers to meet as part of its approval including receiving several state permits, holding informational meetings on the development and getting approvals from various city departments.

The project still needs a series of approvals from state agencies. It was not immediately clear when the project would be presented again.